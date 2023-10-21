Rutgers football: Rod Carey shows progress in first game as Indiana’s offensive coordinator

For Rod Carey, last Saturday marked a significant day in his career. As Indiana took on Michigan, Carey was the offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers.

Carey was named the permanent offensive coordinator earlier this month following the dismissal of Walt Bell.

While Carey had a challenging task in his debut, the Hoosiers offense did show some encouraging signs. In the first quarter, the Indiana offense put seven points on the board while the defense kept Michigan scoreless. However, as the afternoon progressed, the Wolverine offense came alive and scored 52 points.

Against Michigan, Indiana recorded 232 total yards and 15 first downs. Their biggest issue was protecting the football, as they turned it over four times. While Carey’s offense only scored one touchdown, Tom Allen saw some improvement.

“Got off to a good start, which was definitely a positive. We made a big emphasis about trying to start fast as a football team,” Allen told reporters on Monday. “We were able to do that in the first quarter. We were not able to sustain that. But obviously a tough task offensively against such a good defense. But at the same time, saw some good things.”

On Saturday, Carey will have the chance to build on last week when Indiana welcomes Rutgers to Bloomington. For Carey, this matchup represents a shot at redemption.

In 2021, he was the head coach of Temple when they lost 61-14 to Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire