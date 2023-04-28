Rutgers football: What recruits are schedule to attend Saturday’s ‘Spring Game’?
Rutgers football is scheduled to host a number of top prospects on Saturday for their annual ‘Spring Game.’ It is a big opportunity for Rutgers to get important recruits on campus and make a final push for official visits.
The Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class currently sits at five additions, with two coming in April while on visits (three-star linebacker Sam Pilof and three-star defensive lineman Judah Pruitt).
Here is a look at the players expected on campus on Saturday afternoon for the ‘Spring Game’:
Cai Bates (class of 2024 four-star defensive back; Orlando, FL)
Koy Beasley (class of 2024 three-star defensive back; Cincinnati, OH)
Josiah Brown (class of 2024 four-star wide receiver; Hicksville, N.Y.)
D’Andre Cook (class of 2024 three-star three-star defensive lineman; Washington, D.C.)
Isaiah Crumpler (class of 2024 three-star wide receiver; Greenville, NC)
Renick Dorilas (class of 2025 defensive back; Union, N.J.)
K.J. Duff (class of 2024 three-star wide receiver; Melville, N.Y.)
Raphael Dunn (class of 2024 three-star defensive back; Lawrenceville, N.J.)
Kevin Heywood (class of 2024 three-star offensive lineman; Royersford, PA)
Kenny Jones (class of 2024 three-star offensive lineman; Delran, N.J.)*
Josh Philostin (class of 2024 three-star defensive back; West Palm Beach, FL)
Judah Pruitt (class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman; Newark, N.J.)*
A.J. Surace (class of 2024 three-star quarterback; Lawrenceville, N.J.)*
Braswell Thomas (class of 2025 wide receiver; Cape May, N.J.)
* Denotes a commitment to the class of 2024
