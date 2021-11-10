What are Rutgers football recruits saying about the team’s rebuild under Greg Schiano?

This has been a difficult season at times for Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten), not surprising given the level of the rebuild needed to get this team to a simply competitive level in the Big Ten.

And with the ups and downs of this season, Scarlet Knights fans are obviously disappointed and perhaps even frustrated at some of the losses, such as this past Saturday at home to Wisconsin. But for those who follow this most closely, the season certainly isn’t all doom and gloom.

And those who matter the most are the recruits who comprise the 2022 and 2023 class. They are watching things closely and not just the wins and the losses but the direction of the team and the attitude of the coaching staff.

Over the past month, ‘Rutgers Wire’ has reached out to a number of top recruits and commits for their impressions on the Scarlet Knights rebuilding effort in the second season under head coach Greg Schiano. Their answers are below and offer a far more reflective reaction than some of the hot takes on social media.

Micah Wing

A three-star defensive end out of Delaware, Wing told ‘Rutgers Wire’ this week about his thoughts concerning Rutgers following a Saturday visit for the game against Wisconsin:

“Visit was awesome, that loss would definitely affect me in my eyes at any other school. However, I understand that coach Schiano is back and is starting to turn the program around,” Wing told ‘Rutgers Wire.’ “He and the staff have done a phenomenal job at recruiting athletes and landing them. I believe the 2022 class will definitely give the fans what they’ve been waiting to see, which is why it did not affect me at all.”

William 'Pop' Watson

The 2023 quarterback, a three-star out of Massachusetts, was enthusiastic and pumped after Saturday’s visit. This, even after Rutgers had a tough outing against Wisconsin.

Watson had some perspective on the rebuild:

“I understand what they’re doing,” Watson said.

“I’m just looking at the offense and how the coaching staff handles themselves through adversity and I liked that they didn’t point fingers – they all came together and just kept playing.”

Samson Okunola

One of the top offensive line recruits in the 2023 class, Samson Okunola also doesn’t believe in panicking about Rutgers rebuilding efforts. telling ‘Rutgers Wire’ two weeks ago that “They run a good program and they have a great family aspect in the team. It is very possible they can rebuild in the future.”

JaSire Peterson

The first commitment for Rutgers in the class of 2023 is Peterson, an offensive lineman who could well be on his way to a four-star ranking from the recruiting services. Peterson has a long-term, big picture outlook for Rutgers when it comes to the peaks and valleys of the rebuilding effort.

“They’re still rebuilding. I didn’t expect them to go undefeated in year two of a rebuild,” Peterson told ‘Rutgers Wire’ in late October.

“Me and the rest of the Rutgers fans just want them to go compete in the Big Ten and in my opinion they’ve been doing that. [The record] doesn’t concern me. The 2022 class is going to change Rutgers.”

Jven Williams

Another four-star offensive lineman for the class of 2023, Williams praised the location of Rutgers as a reason for his interest. He also talked about the team rebuilding and the current season in late October with ‘Rutgers Wire’:

“I love the idea of CHOP and the idea of rebuilding a program just as much of the idea of joining a successful program. I feel they haven’t had much luck, but I believe they have potential to be something special,” Williams said. “Rutgers isn’t too far from here and of course I want to go to the NFL but as of right now my focus is education and when coaches communicate with me and show me love that plays a huge factor in my consideration!”

Jacob Allen

The top-ranked player in the state of New Jersey, Allen has been a pied piper for this group of recruits. He recently came out with a strong endorsement of the program after they lost their first four Big Ten games.

The week of his statement, Rutgers beat Illinois on the road.

“I haven’t been able to see the games live because I play at the same time as Rutgers. Usually, I talk with coach Aurich after the games. Rome wasn’t built in a day. I know people aren’t responding well to them right now, I’m still excited to get there,” Allen told ‘Rutgers Wire’ on Tuesday.

“I’m still 100 percent. I haven’t talked to another coach since I’ve committed.”

