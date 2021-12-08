What Rutgers football recruits (and commits) made the USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 All-New Jersey football offensive team?

Rutgers football has arguably the top recruiting class in the program’s history, at least in terms of rankings and ratings. There is a heavy representation in New Jersey as well, in particular impact players who can step in and contribute sooner rather than later.

A total of six players made the USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 All-New Jersey football offensive team who are either committed to Rutgers or are still being recruited by the program. Five of the players in the all-state team are seniors with only Bergen Catholic’s Chase Bisontis a junior. The USA Today Network 2021 All-New Jersey football offensive team was released on Wednesday.

Under head coach Greg Schiano during his first tenure with the program, recruiting New Jersey was the pipeline for his first rebuild of the Scarlet Knights. Now playing in the Big Ten, Schiano is recruiting at a different level and it shows in lists like this one from the USA TODAY Network.

LeQuint Allen (first team, running back)

A Syracuse commit, the Millville running back visited Rutgers in October for the Ohio State game. He is still being recruited by Rutgers and could be a flip come the early signing period. A force running the ball, Allen carried the ball 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Thomas Amankwaa (first team, athlete)

🏈 JSZ captured some amazing TD passes this season, but did Hillsborough's Tommy Amankwaa have the best of the bunch? Vote NOW for him to win JSZ's 2021 Touchdown Pass of the Year ⬇️ 🗳️: https://t.co/foWGtvrM9I@BoroHigh @LetsGoBoro @tommy_amankwaa pic.twitter.com/tKbnWZAKpp — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) December 7, 2021

Amankwaa is heading to Rutgers as a cornerback but he might be one of the most explosive offensive players in this class. Will he get that chance? Probably not as he has the potential to be an all-Big Ten defensive back. But as his all-state write-up notes, Allen is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Story continues

The Rutgers-bound Amankwaa, a three-year starter, caught 36 passes for 853 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 89 rushing attempts for 1,128 yards and 15 scores. He set a single-season program record with 29 touchdowns.

Alex Bauman (first team, tight end)

My Full Senior Season Highlights. Both defensive and offensive highlights. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates for making this an amazing year and being able to go out on top! ☘️ *Offensive Highlights start at 3:35* @CoachLangeRBC @RBCCaseyRecruit https://t.co/cj9kRVxQbI — Alex Bauman (@abauman325) December 7, 2021

Whether he ends up at tight end or defensive end, Bauman has some unique size and athletic ability. The Red Bank Catholic tight end visited campus last month and is still being recruited by Rutgers.

Chase Bisontis (first team, lineman)

The class of 2023 offensive tackle is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation. Rutgers is heavily after the four-star from Don Bosco, who has suitors from nearly all the elite programs in the nation. Bisontis has prototypical size and strength to be a multi-year starter and all-conference selection for nearly any ‘Power Five’ program.

Jai Patel (first team, kicker)

No one has more love for Rutgers than Patel, a kicker from South Brunswick. Patel has a strong leg and good accuracy and was easily the best kicker in the state.

Taj White (second team, offensive line)

The Hudson Catholic offensive tackle is long and strong, with a frame that can pack on more quality weight. He was one of the first pieces of a very solid offensive line class brought in by the Scarlet Knights.

1

1