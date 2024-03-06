Rutgers football recruiting: Wisconsin linebacker Jack Wilson set to camp this summer

Jack Wilson was invited to a Rutgers football camp this June, the Wisconsin athlete just recently getting on the radar of the Big Ten program.

Wilson is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete who plays for Mt. Horeb (Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin). A class of 2026 prospect, he lines up as a linebacker and at running back.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers landed Wisconsin offensive tackle Carter Kadow. Ranked the No. 13 player in the state, Kadow also held a Power Five offer from Indiana as well as several Ivy League programs.

Rutgers has recently reached out, asking Wilson to fill out a questionnaire. This week, he got an invite to camp this summer.

“I am planning on being at camp on June 16,” Wilson told Rutgers Wire. “I will also be attending the Wisconsin Badgers camp on June 19.”

The contact from Rutgers is still new but Wilson is learning about the program. He has a positive impression of the program’s direction under head coach Greg Schiano.

“I love their aggression on the defensive side of the ball and I definitely think they are on the rise in the Big Ten,” Wilson said. “They are also a great developmental program and coach Schiano is doing a great job.”

As for his upcoming visits, Wilson is mapping them out. At least one other Big Ten program will likely join Rutgers and Wisconsin as camp visits this summer for Wilson.

“I haven’t finalized my camp schedule for the summer yet but those two are for sure,” Wilson said about Rutgers and Wisconsin camps. “Also looking at possibly getting up to Minnesota. I’m also planning on going to Central Michigan in a few weeks to get to a spring practice.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire