Rutgers football recruiting: Why did Rivals give Kaj Sanders a fourth star?

Bergen Catholic defensive back Kaj Sanders received was made a four-star by Rivals last week. It was a much-deserved honor for Sanders, who is one of the top players in New Jersey.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Sanders is on an official visit to Rutgers beginning Monday of this week.

In May, Sanders unveiled a top 10 of Notre Dame, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami.

Richard Shnyderite, who is a publisher at Rivals for their UConn, Penn State and Rutgers sites, explains why Sanders got the bump up to four stars.

“Sanders has a really good combination of size and length, as he has the build of a college-ready cornerback,” Schynyderite said. “I’ve seen Sanders a few times this spring and hope to see him a couple more this summer, but every time I’ve watched him, he’s continued to show why he’s a top-ranked cornerback as he displays good footwork with a great backpedal and isn’t afraid of contact.” Sanders is now the fourth-highest ranked recruit in New Jersey and the No 30 cornerback nationally.

Also last week, Korey Duff, another Rutgers recruiting target, got a fourth star. Duff is a tight end prospect out of Long Island who recently announced a late-June decision for his commitment.

