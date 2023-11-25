Rutgers football recruiting: Who is visiting for the Big Ten game against Maryland?
Rutgers football is set to host a strong group of visitors on Saturday for their regular-season finale against Maryland. It will be the last chance for Rutgers to host recruits this season in a gameday environment at SHI Stadium.
There are several headliners in this group including a strong selection of players who are committed as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Rutgers football (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) is chasing their first winning season since 2014.
Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has beaten Rutgers in their last two meetings.
Check out the following players who are scheduled to be at Rutgers for Saturday’s game against Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network):
Renick Dorilas: class of 2025 athlete from Union (Union, New Jersey) *
Jayden Elijah: class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Mataway, New Jersey) *
John Forster: class of 2025 four-star running back from St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, New Jersey)*
Malachi Goodman: class of 2025 offensive lineman from Paramus Catholic (Paramus, New Jersey)*
Kenny Jones: class of 2024 offensive lineman from Delran (Delran, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Monte Keener: class of 2024 tight end from Linden High School (Linden, Michigan)* (Rutgers football commit)
Jermaine Kinsler: class of 2026 defensive linesman from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)*
Matthew Ogunniyi: class of 2024 tight end from C.H. Flowers (Springdale, Maryland)* (Rutgers football commit)
Noah Shaw: class of 2024 athlete from Asheville (Asheville, North Carolina)* (Rutgers football commit)
A.J. Surace: class of 2024 three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
Michael Troutman; class of 2025 offensive lineman from Depaul (Wayne, New Jersey)*
Gabriel Winowich: class of 2024 four-star running back from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) * (Rutgers football commit)
*an asterisk denotes a Rutgers football offer
Following Saturday’s game, Rutgers will play in a bowl game. The Scarlet Knights, in their fourth season of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano, are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.