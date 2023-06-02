Rutgers football recruiting: What top recruits are taking official visits this weekend?
This is a huge recruiting weekend for Rutgers football, with some of the top players from New Jersey and New York (as well as Florida and North Carolina) coming in for official visits. It is a chance for head coach Greg Schiano to pitch the direction of the rebuild to a star-studded group of visitors.
Rutgers Wire can confirm that the following players are expected on campus this week for their official visit, running from Friday afternoon through Sunday. Here is the list of players expected to be taking their official visits to the Scarlet Knights:
Raynor Andrews (three-star offensive lineman, No. 97 offensive tackle in the nation)
Benjamin Black (three-star athlete, No. 71 athlete in the nation)
Josiah Brown (four-star athlete according to 247Sports, No. 1 player in New York and the No. 21 athlete in the nation)
Deandre Cook (three-star defensive lineman, No. 4 player in Washington, D.C.)
Isaiah Crumpler (Rutgers football commit)
Colin Cubberly (three-star offensive lineman, No. 33 offensive tackle in the nation)
KJ Duff (four-star athlete per On3)
DD Holmes (three-star defensive lineman, the second-best player in Washington, D.C.)
Monte Keener (Rutgers football commit)
Elijah King (three-star defensive lineman, No. 71 player in Ohio according to 247Sports)
Adam Kissayi (three-star defensive end, No. 25 edge rusher in the country)
Kevin Levy (three-star wide receiver, No. 42 athlete in the nation)
Tyclean Luman (three-star edge, No. 78 edge rusher in the nation)
Tycoolhill Luman (three-star edge, No. 60 edge in the nation)
Nmadi Abouke
Jason Patterson (three-star running back, No. 25 running back in the nation according to 247Sports)
Josh Philiostin (four-star cornerback, No. 42 defensive back in the nation according to ESPN.com)
Noah Shaw (three-star linebacker, No. 38 player in North Carolina)
AJ Surace (Rutgers football commit)
Evan Taylor (three-star linebacker)
Jordan Thomas (four-star defensive lineman, consensus top-two player in New Jersey)
Yasin Willis (four-star running back according to Rivals)
