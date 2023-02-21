Rutgers football recruiting: Three-star Ta’Ron Haile gives an update, planning upcoming visits in March

New Jersey wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile is seeing an uptick in his recruitment, with the talented three-star pulling in some impressive offers over the past few weeks.

Haile holds offers from programs likes Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, and Pittsburgh among others. Rutgers recently offered Haile, a class of 2024 recruit from Millville High School (Millville, N.J.) He is ranked a three-star according to Rivals and the No. 11 player in New Jersey.

He is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver who had 48 catches for 680 yards and three touchdowns last season as Millville finished the season 12-2.

Two programs, Haile said, are recruiting him the hardest, this as he hopes to make some visits in March.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with Rutgers and JMU,” Haile said. “I will also be going to Penn State and Old Dominion next month.”

As for how things are going with Rutgers, Haile said that “What stands out to me is them being really close so my family can come to visit.”

Haile also had the chance to connect with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and wide receivers coach Dave Brock. The duo of Ciarrocca and Brock are new additions to the Rutgers football coaching staff.

Ciarrocca comes to Rutgers having turned Minnesota into one of the top offenses in the Big Ten. As for Brock, he was most recently the wide receivers coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s good I had a conversation with them the last time I went up there and it went well,” Haile said.

