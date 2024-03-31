Rutgers football recruiting: Tariq Hayer announces an official visit in JUne

One of the top defensive players in the nation has locked in an official visit to Rutgers football this summer. Tariq Hayer, an elite-level safety, announced on Saturday that he will be taking a June visit to the Big Ten program.

The announcement came just hours after Hayer had completed an unofficial visit to Rutgers.

Hayer is a four-star safety and the No. 157 player in the country according to 247Sports. He plays for St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) and is the No. 13 safety prospect in the nation.

He holds offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.

Hayer was part of a star-studded group that took unofficial visits to Rutgers over the weekend. Included in the group were two Rutgers commits (four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba and three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah).

In mid-March, Hayer took unofficial visits to Auburn and Alabama. He recently announced an official visit to Cincinnati for late May.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire