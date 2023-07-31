Rutgers football recruiting: Tamez Young, a Florida tight end, makes a recent visit

Tamez Young visited Rutgers football over the weekend, this as the Big Ten program begins to shift their attention to the next recruiting class.

In February, Young was offered by Rutgers, his first Power Five offer (prior to that, he held South Florida and Toldeo offers). In July, he was offered by West Virginia.

A 6-foot-4 and 205-pound athlete, Young is a class of 2025 recruit out of Wharton High School (Tampa, FL). He was one of several top underclassmen recruits who were invited to Rutgers on Friday for a tour of the facilities and campus, a photo shoot and then some hangout time with the coaching staff.

About his visit over the weekend, Young said “I loved it – definitely a place to be!”

He said that the ability to connect with the coaching staff is what stood out from this visit.

“How all the coaches treat me like I’m a priority and treated me like family,” Young told Rutgers Wire when asked what stood out about his visit.

Rutgers made a bit of an impression on Young.

“Yes, I definitely feel like this is the place to be,” Young said. “Felt like home.”

One of the highlights of the visit was Young being able to spend time with the Rutgers coaching staff. In particular, Young was able to spend some important time with head coach Greg Schiano.

“Had that talk about how at Rutgers they’re big on family,” Young said. “And he was talking to me about how I’m a big priority.”

Last season, Young finished his sophomore season with 13 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Wharton finished the 2022 season with a record of 8-3.

