Rutgers football recruiting – Taeshawn Alston set to make his commitment

Rutgers football recruit Taeshawn Alston announced his college commitment date. Alston is a three-star edge rusher and one of the top players in North Carolina this recruiting cycle.

In February, one week after receiving his offer from Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights made the top six for Alston. His top six announcement, made four months ago, included South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

He will be announcing his college decision on June 25.

Alston is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive lineman from Vance County High School (Henderson, North Carolina). In the 247Sports Composite, Vance is a three-star and the tenth-best recruit in North Carolina.

He is also the No. 35 edge rusher in the nation.

Alston posted the news about his commitment ceremony on his social media:

South Carolina, Rutgers and North Carolina all received official visits this month for Alston. Earlier this week, Alston announced that he will not be taking an official visit to Virginia Tech as had been planned.

