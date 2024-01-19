Rutgers football recruiting: What recruits visited campus on Wednesday?

Recruiting for the 2025 class has been underway for a while, but the cycle took a big step forward for Rutgers football this week with the visit of four high-profile recruits.

The recruits took in the men’s basketball game on Wednesday night, a thrilling overtime win over Nebraska.

The Rutgers football four recruits on campus for the unofficial visit were:

Rutgers currently has one commit in their 2025 class, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Creekside (St. Augustine, FL), In 2023 as a junior, in 11 games played, Ashenfelder was 66-of-109 for 923 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

During his recruitment, Ahenfelder was offered by Pittsburgh, UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. He was offered by Rutgers in early February:

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire