Rutgers football recruiting: What recruits visited campus on Wednesday?
Recruiting for the 2025 class has been underway for a while, but the cycle took a big step forward for Rutgers football this week with the visit of four high-profile recruits.
The recruits took in the men’s basketball game on Wednesday night, a thrilling overtime win over Nebraska.
The Rutgers football four recruits on campus for the unofficial visit were:
Renick Dorilas (A three-star defensive back from Union, N.J. who has been a regular on campus. Holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Minnesota and Penn State among others. Is the No. 17 recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports.)
Nyqir Helton (From the class of 2026. This wide receiver is currently unranked but holds offers already from Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers among others.)
Cameron Miller (A four-star in the 247Sports Composite, Miller is the eighth best player in New Jersey. A standout athlete at Winslow Tonwship, he holds a strong offer list including Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State among others)
Sharlandiin Strange (Recently cut down his offer list to a top five of Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and USC. A four-star edge rusher from Pennsylvania with elite size and measurables.)
Rutgers currently has one commit in their 2025 class, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Creekside (St. Augustine, FL), In 2023 as a junior, in 11 games played, Ashenfelder was 66-of-109 for 923 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
During his recruitment, Ahenfelder was offered by Pittsburgh, UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. He was offered by Rutgers in early February: