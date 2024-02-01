Rutgers football recruiting: PWO Justin Kaye is set to decide this week

New Jersey standout offensive lineman Justin Kaye is set to announce his college decision this week. Rutgers football remains in the mix for Kaye.

Kaye is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey).

Kaye announced his final 10 this week, a group that includes five programs from the Power Five: Miami, Rutgers, Boston College, Penn State and Northwestern.

He was offered as a Preferred Walk On (PWO) last fall by Rutgers following an unofficial visit for the win over Wagner. His offers from both Miani and Northwestern came during January.

Prior to that, he told RutgersWire in January that his top schools were “Rutgers, Boston College, Penn State, Marist and UPenn.”

He posted his updated top schools on Tuesday:

I am blessed to be in this position I’m in today! I will be committing Friday February 2nd at 3pm and I will be signing my NLI on February 7th at 2pm in the Toms River North Auditorium. pic.twitter.com/opd3cShvXk — Justin Kaye (@justinkaye56) January 31, 2024

Boston College remains a bit of a wildcard in this list, with head coach Jeff Hafley having left the program on Wednesday to take a defensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers.

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) season where they won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl over Miami.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire