Rutgers football recruiting: A Pennsylvania standout got a chopper visit from Greg Schiano

Michael Carroll got the chopper treatment from Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano on Tuesday.

Rutgers has made Carroll a priority recruit.

One of the nation’s premier offensive linemen, Carroll is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle from Central Bucks East (Glenside, Pennsylvania). Carroll has a strong offer list that includes Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

His most recent offer came earlier in January from Kentucky.

Rivals ranks him as the No. 229 player in the nation and Pennsylvania’s sixth-best recruit in the 2025 class.

On Tuesday, Schiano took his helicopter to visit Carroll. The helicopter is used by Rutgers to make a splash and it certainly appears to have done just that.

Also on the visit along with Schiano were wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

The work done by Flaherty this past season at Rutgers was borderline miraculous. In his first season at Rutgers, Flaherty turned what had been one of the worst offensive lines in college football the previous five seasons into a solid unit in the Big Ten.

The play and development of the line under Flaherty is a major reason why Rutgers finished 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and won the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami.

The helicopter used by Schiano on recruiting visits is paid for using private funds and donations that are separate from the athletic department’s budget.

