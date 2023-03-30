Rutgers football recruiting: One of New Jersey’s top quarterback prospects to visit on Saturday

Kahden Davis is set to make another visit to Rutgers football, this as one of the top underclassmen quarterbacks in New Jersey is set to further his relationship with the Big Ten program.

A class of 2027 recruit, Davis is set for his freshman season at Seton Hall Prep. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback, Davis has good size and throws a nice ball.

He announced on social media this week that he will be at Rutgers this weekend.

“I have had a few visits to Rutgers for game days last season as well as last year for the first day of spring practice and my family and I have built great relationships with some of the coaching staff like coach Watson, coach Hewitt, and coach Walp,” Davis said. “I think Rutgers really wants to keep New Jersey kids in New Jersey so they are showing interest to those here at home.”

As for where things stand heading into this visit, Davis says his relationship is trending well.

“Every time I visit, Rutgers feels like home. Great facilities and great coaches,” Davis said. “I know coach Schiano is rebuilding and I have faith that he will bring the program to greatness. I want to be a part of that team that helps restore Rutgers to greatness and become a power in Big Ten. I also love that it’s close to home so my family and friends can be a part of my journey.” “So far through his recruitment, Davis has visited programs like Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.”

