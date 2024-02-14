Rutgers football recruiting: Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman is offered

Grant Beerman was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday, marking yet another Power Five offer for the Ohio linebacker.

The offer was made on Tuesday night while on a call with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak.

Beerman plays for Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio), a powerhouse program in the state. Last year, the Firebirds finished 11-2 while winning the Greater Miami Conference with an 8-0 record.

Ranked the No. 28 player in Ohio by Rivals, Beerman is a solid 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

He has a strong Power Five offer list that includes Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia among others.

Beerman is a strong, physical presence who could play as an edge at the next level. He moves well but it is his ability to shed blocks and get into the backfield that is very noticeable.

On Tuesday night, he posted to his social media about the Rutgers offer:

Playing the second-toughest schedule in college football last year, Rutgers finished 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten). They played Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, which they won 31-24.

