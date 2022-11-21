Rutgers football recruiting: Offensive lineman Charlie Hoitink gets his first Power Five

Rutgers football sent out an offer this weekend to Charlie Hoitink, an offensive tackle from Wisconsin.

Hoitink is a class of 2025 offensive lineman from Slinger High School (Slinger, WI). He already boasts good size at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds along with an impressive wingspan.

Rutgers is Hoitink’s first Power Five offer. He also holds an offer from UPenn.

Rutgers has been hitting the Midwest relatively hard in recruiting since Greg Schiano returned as head coach. This current recruiting class features players such as Dominic Rivera, an offensive lineman from Ohio.

Already making an impact on this roster are two true freshman from the Midwest. Kwabena Asamoah, an interior offensive lineman from Ohio, has started the last two games for Rutgers. Rachad Rochelle from Indiana has been utilized by Rutgers as both a wide receiver and a running back.

