Rutgers football recruiting: North Carolina athlete Evan Taylor gets his first Big Ten offer

Class of 2024 athlete Evan Taylor picked up his first Power Five offer last week with Rutgers football officially getting involved with the North Carolina athlete.

Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete from Cuthbertson High School (Waxhaw, NC). Versatile in that he plays on both sides of the ball, Taylor had 38 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games played last season.

In two seasons as a defensive back, he has 31 total tackles with five interceptions.

Taylor is a bit under-recruited. So far this month, Taylor has been offered by Florida Atlantic, Brown, Ohio and Charlotte. In March, he was offered by East Carolina.

He tweeted about the Rutgers football offer on May 17, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey:

After an amazing talk with @GregSchiano I am extremely blessed and excited to receive my first POWER 5 offer from Rutgers University! @Mark_Orphey @dukehwt @coach_cmattison @CHS_CavsFB pic.twitter.com/wOZtyATOIK — Evan Taylor (@EvanTaylor66) May 18, 2023

The Rutgers football recruiting class currently stands at eight commits. The latest commit came in early May from Isaiah Crumpler.

A four-star recruit from D.H. Conley High School (Greenville, N.C.), Crumpler is a speedy and athletic wide receiver prospect. According to On3, Crumpler is the fifth-best player in North Carolina in this recruiting cycle.

