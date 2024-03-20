Rutgers football recruiting: N’Kye Wynn gets a Big Ten offer on Tuesday night

N’Kye Wynn pulled in an offer from Rutgers football on Tuesday night, one of three offers sent out by the staff on the day.

A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Wynn plays for Muskegon (Muskegon, Michigan). In addition to his recent offer from Rutgers, Wynn has been offered by Power Five programs such as Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky and Pittsburgh among others.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound interior offensive lineman is a three-star and the No. 17 player in Michigan.

Wynn announced recently that he will be taking an official visit to Kentucky from June 7-9.

On Tuesday night, he posted to social media about the offer from Rutgers:

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers landed two players from Michigan, both of whom were three-star recruits (linebacker Montele Johnson and tight end Monte Keener).

Currently, the Rutgers football 2025 recruiting class boasts three commits. Last fall, Sean Ashenfelder, a quarterback from Florida, became the first player to commit to the class. In February, four-star Talibi Kaba and three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah both verballed to the class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire