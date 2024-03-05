Rutgers football recruiting: Michael Thomas III talks about his top five cutdown

Last week, Michael Thomas III included Rutgers football in his top five, signaling that the Big Ten program is going to get an official visit from the New Jersey wide receiver.

He is a priority recruit for Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano’s staff.

Thomas is a four-star wide receiver out from Donovan Catholic (Barnegat, New Jersey). Both ESPN and 247Sports rank him as a top-three player in New Jersey in the 2025 recruiting class.

Nationally, he is ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver in the nation by ESPN.

His top five are Illinois, Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State and Boston College.

Scroll down and check out what Michael Thomas III had to say about the timing of his top five and why Rutgers football made the list!

Michael Thomas III on why now was the right time to cut down his offer list

“Well, these five schools have really stood out to me for a while now. They’ve been communicating, coming in, checking on me once in a while and they have a really big desire for coaching me which is music to my ears. I know I have other schools that are really good – you never know what could happen but these five schools right now are my best options in my eyes.”

Michael Thomas III on why Rutgers football made the list

“Well, coach Brock (wide receivers coach Dave Brock) and coach Schiano have been great to me and my family. Been there a couple of times and they are great coaches and big on family and development which is great too. It’s also home and nothing could go wrong with that.”

Michael Thomas III on his relationship with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano and wide receivers coach Dave Brock

“Well, it is all about their motto FTC: F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust, CHOP. It means family always got your back and (they) trust you can make the decision and CHOP means (you chop) everything.”

Michael Thomas III on if these five schools will get official visits

“Yes, that’s the plan.”

Michael Thomas III on if any of the official visits are planned

“Not yet. When I get my track schedule I’m going to base it off that.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire