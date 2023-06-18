Rutgers football recruiting: Michael Carroll gets his first SEC offer

Following a strong performance at camp, Michael Carroll was offered by South Carolina on Saturday. For the offensive lineman from Philadelphia, it marks his second Power Five offer and first offer from an SEC program.

He projects to be one of the top players in the region from next year’s recruiting class.

Carroll was offered by Rutgers in late May, becoming his first Power Five offer. Prior to the offer from the Scarlet Knights, Carroll held an offer from Temple.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He was a part of South Carolina’s camp for offensive and defensive linemen on Saturday.

A 6-foot-5 guard from La Salle College (Philadelphia, PA), Carroll is currently trending up in his recruiting and is ranked No. 12 in Pennsylvania’s class of 2025.

On Saturday afternoon, Carroll announced the offer from South Carolina:

In mid-April, Carroll broke down to Rutgers Wire where things stand with the program. This was several weeks before he was offered by Rutgers in late May.

Advertisement

“Things with Rutgers have been going smooth. I have just been hearing from them recently,” Carroll said in April. “I have been talking to Matt Hewitt – (the) offensive quality control, assistant tight ends coach.”

Rutgers football is currently top 25 in the nation with their 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals and 247Sports.

Related

Rutgers football recruiting: Kaj Sanders is set to take an official visit next week One-on-one with Dylan Harper: Nation's top player is intrigued by staying at home, playing for Rutgers basketball

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire