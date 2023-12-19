Rutgers football recruiting: Liam Gilmore commits to the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers landed a commitment on Tuesday from New Jersey linebacker Liam Gilmore.

The class of 2024 linebacker/tight end from Shawnee (Medford, New Jersey) joins Rutgers football as a Preferred Walk On (PWO).

Medford is quite the athlete. At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he excelled on both sides of the ball for Shawnee. As a linebacker, he had 56 total tackles with three sacks and a fumble recovery. On the other side of the ball, he was a tough match-up as a tight end with 29 catches for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

He had an offer from Towson and was fielding interest from UConn and Syracuse.

Gilmore posted about his commitment to Rutgers on Tuesday morning via social media:

Extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University🪓 thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me on this journey! F.T.C❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/oq56zrzjrn — Liam Gilmore (@LiamGilmore55) December 19, 2023

With his verbal, Gilmore is the second-known PWO athlete to commit to Rutgers football as part of this class.

Last week, Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Maryland) defensive end/tight end Jackson Gister committed to Rutgers. Gister looks like he is coming into Rutgers as a tight end.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire