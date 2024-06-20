Rutgers football recruiting – Kamar Archie posts update after official visit weekend

Following a weekend official visit to Rutgers football, four-star linebacker Kamar Archie is closing in on a decision and a commitment.

Archie is set to commit to a program in the next couple of weeks. Rutgers hosted him this past weekend during their final period for official visits.

He is a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey). On3 ranks Archie as the No. 196 player in the nation with Rivals ranking him as the No. 12 linebacker prospect in this recruiting class.

Rivals also places Archie as the seventh-best recruit in New Jersey in the class of 2025.

Archie is an absolute playmaker at linebacker. He is agile and quick but also is a hard-hitter.

On Wednesday, he posted an update on his social media about his Rutgers football official visit.

Over the weekend, Rutgers received a commitment from several recruits, including one who wasn’t even on an official visit.

John Forster, a four-star running back, took his official visit to Rutgers in late May and then made a surprise commitment announcement over the weekend.

He is rated the fifth-best recruit in the nation according to Rivals.

The Rutgers 2025 recruiting, fresh off the momentum of last year’s 7-6 record and bowl win over Miami, is arguably the best in program history.

Rutgers has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. The Scarlet Knights are No. 18 nationally per the On3 rankings.

