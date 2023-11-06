Rutgers football recruiting: Kaj Sanders reacts to Saturday’s visit against Ohio State

Kaj Sanders was part of a star-studded group of recruits who were at SHI Stadium on Saturday to see Rutgers football show significant progress in a 35-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State.

The four-star defensive back from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) is the headliner of a 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers that is solid, deep and has some serious potential.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete, Sanders has been dominant defensively in the secondary for Bergen Catholic and on the other side of the ball as a running back.

Rivals ranks him as a four-star and the fourth-best recruit in New Jersey.

“What stood out is how tough they played the whole game,” Sanders told Rutgers Wire. “And that they can compete with the best. I trust the process!”

In July, Sanders committed to Rutgers. He chose the Scarlet Knights from a final four of North Carolina, Rutgers, South Carolina and Wisconsin,

Saying that Saturday’s visit “went great like usual,” Sanders singled out the big-time feel around this Big Ten game.

“Love the atmosphere and love all the love that the fans give,” Sanders said.

It was a strong and impressive game from Rutgers, one that showed the progress made in the rebuild undertaken by head coach Greg Schiano. Not just hanging tight with the top team in the nation, Rutgers had a lead and outplayed Ohio State for large chunks of the game.

Rutgers held a 9-7 lead over Ohio State at halftime. Early in the fourth quarter, they were down 21-16. It was a very strong effort for Rutgers.

As the Scarlet Knights walked off the field at the end of the game, the fans who were left applauded the team as they made their way into the tunnel.

Sanders noticed the effort and progress made by Rutgers on the field against a team that had just been named the best team in the nation in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

“I did see them taking a huge step forward this game,” Sanders said. “What stood out is the defense as usual. The defense did good stopping the No. 1 team in the nation.”

Bergen Catholic is 8-1 and faces Paul VI (Haddonfield, New Jersey) on Friday in the New Jersey High School Football Playoffs.

