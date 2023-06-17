Rutgers football recruiting: Kaj Sanders is set to take an official visit next week

Kaj Sanders is set to take an official visit to Rutgers football next week. One of the top players in New Jersey, Sanders was recently bumped to being a four-star by Rivals.

A cornerback at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), Sanders is now the fourth-best player in New Jersey and the No. 30 overall at his position according to Rivals. He is also a four-star at On3.

The addition of a fourth star from Rivals sees Sanders locked in as the seventh-best recruit in New Jersey’s 2024 recruiting class. This weekend, he is running at the nationals in track.

Sanders will be at Rutgers June 19-21. Next weekend, he will be at Penn State. He has already taken official visits to Wisconsin, South Carolina and North Carolina.

In late May, Sanders spoke with Rutgers Wire about the Scarlet Knights program and why they are getting an official visit:

“Just because it’s my hometown, the coaching staff has developed a good relationship with me,” Sanders told Rutgers Wire following his participation in Sunday’s Rivals New Jersey camp. “I love the staff, they’re showing love always. If I went there, I’d love to because my parents would be able to go to most games if not all the games, and that would mean something.”

In early May, Sanders released a top 10 that included Notre Dame, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire