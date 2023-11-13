Rutgers football recruiting: Joshua Williams, who already has Big Ten offensive line size, is offered on Sunday

Rutgers football sent out an offer this weekend to Josh Williams, an impressive athlete who plays along the offensive line. He is a strong and powerful prospect out of Pennsylvania, who already boasts Big Ten size.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard from the Haverford School (Haverford, Pennsylvania). He holds offers from Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, Duke, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

His most recent offer, prior to the one from Rutgers, came in late October from Virginia Tech. He is a member of the 2025 class.

On Sunday evening, Williams posted about the offer on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

Haverford finished the season 5-5. They play a strong schedule that includes Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) among other programs.

According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 13 overall prospect in Pennsylvania in next year’s class.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes assistant coach Brian Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates enter Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates enter Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) looks on before…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet sits on the turf…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet sits on the turf at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) hands the ball…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) hands the ball off to running back Leshon Williams (4) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) gets yards…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) gets yards after catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) moves in for the tackle during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jermari Harris (27) stops Rutgers…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jermari Harris (27) stops Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan (21) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

CBS Sports is making a bowl game projection for Rutgers football.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) intercepts…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) intercepts a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (not pictured) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) and…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) and defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) react after Melton intercepts a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (not pictured) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fans react during the fourth quarter against…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fans react during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) goes for the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Dariel Djabome (28) goes for the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeye fans hold the American Flag on Veteran's…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeye fans hold the American Flag on Veteran's Day before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire