Rutgers football recruiting: Jordan Savoury gives an update following offer, plans a visit

Jordan Savoury was offered by Rutgers football on Friday, marking the second offer from a Power Five program for the Michigan athlete.

Savoury is a tight end at St. Mary’s (Detroit) and a three-star recruit according to Rivals. Last season, Savoury had 15 catches for 187 yards.

Also a basketball player, Savoury is listed as 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.

He holds a Power Five offer from Arizona State and has also been offered by Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. He was offered on Friday in a call that included Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and tight ends coach Andrew Aurich.

“It was really good to get the offer from Rutgers,” Savoury told Rutgers Wire on Saturday. “It’s a great opportunity to play at the next level under great coaches and a great program.”

He plans to visit Rutgers for their Junior Day event on January 28.

“The biggest message I took away was culture,” Savoury said. “They preach F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP which are their three standards and coach Schiano went into detail about all three and said how important they are to the program.”

Right now, he is hearing the most from Arizona State, Florida, Michigan and Michigan State.

