Rutgers football recruiting: Joey Lis commits on Monday night

Rutgers football landed another talent this week in Joey Lis. The class of 2023 athlete becomes the latest New Jersey athlete to join this recruiting class.

Lis, a standout at Ramsey High School (Ramsey, N.J.) announced his decision on Monday night to join Rutgers as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO).

A former commit to Navy, Lis joins a developing pipeline of strong talent coming into Rutgers as walk-ons. Last week, Rutgers landed a significant PWO in Ben Rosenblatt.

The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete has 18 total tackles this season. He also has two passes defended.

According to Rivals, Lis is a two-star recruit. In addition to his offers from Navy and Long Island University, he was also fielding Power Five interest from programs such as Boston College, Pittsburgh and Syracuse as well as Rutgers.

Lis announced his commitment to Rutgers on Monday evening:

After an amazing day at #Rutgers and meeting with @GregSchiano, I am beyond excited to say I am COMMITTED to @RFootball #CHOP23! Grateful for this opportunity, and the help & trust of @CoachNunz, @Mark_Orphey, @MattWalp and the rest of the staff along the way! #CHOP🪓 pic.twitter.com/ck3y75t6wi — joeylis (@joeylis1) November 22, 2022

Rutgers closes out their regular season this week with a game at Maryland.

