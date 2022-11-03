Rutgers football recruiting: Jireh Edwards gets an offer

South China Morning Post

Citigroup opened its first global wealth management centre in Hong Kong on Tuesday, with a senior executive saying it is "business as usual" in the city as the US lender looks to expand now that the pandemic has receded. New York-based Anand Selvakesari, CEO of personal banking and wealth management at Citigroup, made the comments as he and other senior executives attended the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority from Tuesday to Thursday, the big