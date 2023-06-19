Rutgers football recruiting: Jayden Elijah gets another Power Five offer

Jayden Elijah was offered by Rutgers football on Sunday while attending a camp at the Big Ten program.

Elijah is a member of the 2025 recruiting class out of Matawan Regional High School. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Elijah is projected to be one of the top offensive linemen in the region.

He currently has offers from Boston College, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Virginia Tech among others

Boston College offered Elijah in January, becoming his first Power Five offer. The other offers such as Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Virginia Tech came in May.

Rutgers is the most recent to have offered Elijah. He tweeted about the offer on Sunday night following the camp event at Rutgers:

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is currently top 25 in the nation according to both Rivals and 247Sports. It features several top recruits from New Jersey including the first verbal of the class, three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones (Delran, N.J.).

The class also features another highly touted recruit in three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, who was the third player to commit to the class. Surace had a number of Power Five offers including Boston College, Duke, Indiana and Michigan State.

