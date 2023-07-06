Rutgers football recruiting: Jason Patterson set to decide on August 1

Florida running back Jason Patterson is set to announce his commitment in three weeks. The class of 2024 running back took an official visit to Rutgers in early June.

Patterson confirmed to Rutgers Wire a report from Thursday morning that he will be committing on August 1. He has taken official visits to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Boston College and will not take any more visits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked a four-star by ESPN.com, Patterson ran for 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior last season for Sneads High School (Sneads, FL). In addition, he is a standout sprinter, running a 10.97 in the 100 meters during spring track.

He tells Rutgers Wire that he will in fact be making his commitment on Aug. 1:

“I’m doing what’s best for me and my family,” Patterson told Rutgers Wire.

Recently, the running back took a deep dive into his recruitment. He said that Rutgers set a high standard with their official visit.

Related

JaQuae Jackson breaks down his decision to go to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal

Advertisement

In addition, he cited a relationship with the coaching staff that is tight. The whole coaching staff, Patterson said, is one he can “vibe” with.

And he says there is one primary reason why he included Rutgers in his final five.

“Because the relationship I have with all the staff is so high,” Patterson said.

Related

'Who can I vibe with?' A special connection on the defensive side of the ball for four-star running back Jason Patterson

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire