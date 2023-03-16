Rutgers football recruiting: Jason Patterson, who ran for 35 touchdowns last season, talks recent offers, plans for a visit

Florida running back Jason Patterson was offered by Rutgers football last week, making a strong impression on a recruit who is very much under the radar.

Patterson is coming off a strong junior season for Sneads High School (Sneads, FL) where he rushed 206 times for 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games. He is a massive talent and holds eight offers including Georgia Tech, South Florida, Tulane, Troy and Georgia State.

Patterson will be visiting Rutgers on April 22 with an eye towards committing in the coming months.

“I was hoping to be committed by the summer, it can always change depending on the kinds of offers I get,’ Patterson told Rutgers Wire. “But I’m hoping to be committed by the summer.”

At 5-foot-10 and 199 pounds, Patterson runs a solid 4.55 time in the 40.

Jason Patterson on being offered by Rutgers football

“I want to say someone from player personnel started following me. Then I start getting texts from the defensive coordinator and then the running backs coach. And then they both started texting me, and then the defensive coordinator Facetime’d me. And then coach Schiano got on the phone and he offered me.”

Jason Patterson what he knew about Rutgers football prior to the call

“I didn’t know I didn’t know much. I did know they were in New Jersey. I knew they were a Big Ten team, but I learned that they just joined the Big Ten eight years ago.”

Jason Patterson on what stood out from his Rutgers football offer

“The connection that we had was on the phone with the defensive coordinator, coach Shaw and coach Schiano. I got a good vibe there, I can tell. They were showing me the stuff they have around like the players’ lounge and things like that. I can tell they offer a lot.”

Jason Patterson on his relationship with Rutgers football running backs coach Damiere Shaw

“He talked to me about the different schemes that they run, how they want to utilize me. I listened to it and I sound good. I know that they believe in running the ball and controlling the clock and that’s something that I look forward to hearing some more about.”

Jason Patterson on what programs might be getting an official visit

“It’s early right now but the three that could be getting an official visit will probably be Rutgers and Tulane and maybe Florida State right now.”

Jason Patterson on what programs are reaching out to him the most

“Georgia Tech, South Florida. Tulane Troy UCF. Of course, Rutgers. And now talking to me a little bit is Florida State.”

Jason Patterson if leaving Florida is of interest to him

“Me moving out is definitely, probably a better option for me because I want to experience the world and life so I think me moving out might be the best option.”

Jason Patterson on potentially playing in the Big Ten

“The Big Ten is definitely something I would love to be a part of because everybody in the Big Ten all knows how to play They all run the ball. They also control the clock, they take pride in their blocking. I feel like I’m a Big Ten type of back. So I like the Big Ten – the Big Ten is what I prefer to play in.”

