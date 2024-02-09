Rutgers football recruiting: Jaeylyne Matthews gets his latest offer from the Big 12

Four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews was offered by Baylor on Friday. This latest offer comes after a busy couple of weeks for one of New Jersey’s top recruits, which included an unofficial visit last week to Rutgers football.

Matthews, from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) is slated to play in the Under Armour All-America Game next January. He is one of the top recruits in New Jersey.

His first Power Five offer came as a freshman from Rutgers. ESPN ranks him as the No. 88 player in the nation and the second-best player in New Jersey’s 2025 class.

He is a consensus top-six player in New Jersey this year.

Over the weekend, Matthews took a visit to Tennessee. Earlier in the month, he was offered by Kentucky and re-offered by Michigan State.

On Friday morning, Matthews posted on social media about the offer from Baylor:

As for his relationship with Rutgers, Matthews has been a frequent visitor on campus. The Scarlet Knights were his first offer and Rutgers is the campus as well as coaching staff that he is most familiar with.

Matthews opened up his recruitment this past fall after being a Penn State verbal for much of the calendar year.

On Tuesday, Rutgers received a commitment from Talibi Kaba, a three-star recruit who is one of the top players in New Jersey in the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire