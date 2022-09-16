Rutgers football recruiting: Jaelyne Matthews commits to the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game

One of the top offensive linemen in the nation is getting some pretty serious recognition. Oh, and he is only a sophomore.

Jaelyne Matthews from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) has committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. The high school football all-star game is broadcast on ESPN and features the best prep players in the nation.

A 6-foot-6, nearly 300-pound offensive tackle, Matthews is already one of the top recruits in New Jersey for the class of 2025. And not just New Jersey, but nationally.

He holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. He is a likely four-star.

Matthews tweeted about the commitment to the Under Armour game this week:

🚨 Breaking News🚨 Jaelyne Matthews (TR North 2025) commits to the 2025 Under Armor All-American Game! pic.twitter.com/g3DU6SwHqL — The Shore Savages (@theshoresavages) September 15, 2022

The Under-Armour game is played annually at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL). It has a strong alumni base including Julio Jones, Jadeveon Garrett, Myles Garrett and others.

Toms River is off to a strong start at 3-0. They play Central Regional (Bayville, N.J.) on Friday night.

Last week, he attended the Rutgers football win over Wagner:

I will be at Rutgers this afternoon for the Wagner GAME! @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 — Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) September 10, 2022

