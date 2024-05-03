Rutgers football recruiting – Isaiah DeLoatch set to announce college commitment

Rutgers football is in the mix for Friday’s commitment announcement from Isaiah DeLoatch.

DeLoatch has an official visit to Rutgers scheduled in June. He also has scheduled official visits for Indiana, Duke and South Florida.

According to On3, he is a three-star linebacker prospect and the No. 19 recruit in North Carolina in the 2025 class. He is the No. 43 linebacker in the nation.

An incredible athlete, he is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina). In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Duke, Indiana and Syracuse among others.

DeLoatch is also a standout sprinter who recently clocked a personal best time of 10.61 in the 100 meters.

His announcement will be made at 1:00 PM ET via his social media channel.

I will be announcing my commitment on tomorrow at 1:00PM on X and IG 🙏🏾 IG: @thereal_.zay4 — Isaiah “Zay”Deloatch (@DeloatchIsaiah) May 3, 2024

Rutgers currently has the No. 31 class in the nation according to 247Sports. They recently obtained a commitment from athlete Steven Murray who is from Eastern Guilford High School (Gibbonsville, North Carolina).

North Carolina has turned into a recruiting hot spot for Rutgers due to the work of tight ends coach Scott Vallone.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire