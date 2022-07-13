Rutgers football recruiting: Ibrahim Barry gets offered

Maryland wide receiver Ibrahim Barry got an offer from Rutgers football on Monday, putting the Scarlet Knights among the early Power Five programs to offer the under-the-radar athlete.

Just how under-the-radar is Barry? As of Tuesday morning, the class of 2023 wide receiver doesn’t even have a recruitment page on either Rivals or 247Sports.

Last season as a junior at North County High School (Glen Burnie, MD), Barry had over 700 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He was offered by Rutgers as a wide receiver.

He tweeted about the offer from the Big Ten program on Monday night:

The 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers currently is ranked No. 38 in the nation according to 247Sports. The class has two wide receivers in three-stars Jesse Ofurie and Long Island’s Dylan Braithwaite.