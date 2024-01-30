Rutgers football recruiting: Who is Haleem Muhammad? A look at the latest Rutgers offer

A new offer went out on Monday to Haleem Muhammad, a player who is likely to be a top-15 recruit in New Jersey’s 2025 class.

Muhammad plays for The Pennington School (Pennington, New Jersey).

A three-star according to Rivals, the offer from Rutgers is now his tenth from a Power Five program. Rutgers joins a list that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

At the next level, Muhammad projects as an interior defensive lineman. He currently is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds.

On Monday evening, Muhammad posted on social media about the offer from Rutgers. He tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano as well as defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak (who was a candidate for the Broyles Award last year).

Also included in the post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) were defensive line coach Colin Ferrell and defensive ends coach Julian Campenni:

Ferrell and Campenni are new additions to the staff who were hired last week.

