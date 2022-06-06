Rutgers football recruiting: Four-star Hykeem Williams announce his top six programs

Florida wide receiver Hykeem Williams pulled out his top six over the weekend, the highly-ranked talent shedding several big time programs and perceived frontrunners in the process.

Making the cut for Williams were Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Miami and Texas A&M. Williams is a standout wide receiver at Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and a member of the class of 2023.

Last season as a junior he averaged 99 receiving yards per game and had nine touchdowns on the season. He is also a standout forward for the Stranahan basketball team.

On the cutting room floor for Williams were some big programs such as Michigan, Ohio State State, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver is one of the top recruits at not just his position but in the nation.

On3 has him as a four-star, the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 153 recruit overall, regardless of position.

He is also the No. 34 recruit in Florida according to On3.

There is an interesting connection between two of the schools and Rutgers. Both Georgia (secondary coach Fran Brown) and Pittsburgh (wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood) hired Rutgers assistants this offseason. In the past, Williams has spoken highly about both Brown and Underwood in his recruitment.

In early December, Williams had Rutgers in his ‘top 15.’