Rutgers football recruiting: Four-star Josiah Brown announces his top three

One of the top players in the nation, Josiah Brown, is set to announce his college decision on Friday.

Brown, a four-star athlete at Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.), announced a final three of Georgia, Penn State and Rutgers. He has some close friends on the Rutgers football roster including wide receivers Dylan Braithwaite and Ian Strong.

According to 247Sports, Brown is the top player in New York this recruiting cycle and the No. 203 recruit in the nation. He is also the No. 19 athlete in the nation.

Also a standout running track, Brown is capable of playing defensive back or as a wide receiver at the next level.

He took an official visit to Rutgers the first weekend of June and then was at Penn State this past weekend. The narrowing down of the list to three schools was posted by Brown on his social media on Thursday afternoon.

Rutgers is recruiting Brown as a wide receiver. Penn State currently has two wide receivers committed to their program, both of whom are four-star athletes.

