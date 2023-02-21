Rutgers football recruiting: Florida tight end Tamez Young gets an offer from the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers football became the first Power Five offer for Tamez Young, offering the Florida tight end on Monday night.

Young is a class of 2025 recruit out of Wharton High School (Tampa, FL). At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he held prior offers from South Florida and Toledo.

He finished last season with 13 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown as Wharton went 8-3.

He is a solid route runner who is able to get separation down the field. Young uses his frame well and does a nice job of coming down with contested balls and has the potential to be a real red zone threat as he continues to fill-out his frame.

Young tweeted about the offer on Monday night, tagging head coach Greg Schiano as well as Mark Orphey (running backs coach) and Andrew Aurich (tight ends coach).

“I like the way coach Schiano, coach Orphey and coach ‘A’ (Aurich) have been contacting me, showing me how much there interested in me,” Young told Rutgers Wire after the offer from the Scarlet Knights.

