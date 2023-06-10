Rutgers football recruiting: What is Florida edge rusher Mason Carter hoping to see on his official visit?

Mason Carter is taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend, this as the Florida edge rusher continues to build his relationship with the Big Ten program.

Carter was offered by Rutgers in mid-May. He is a three-star and the No. 97 edge rusher in the nation according to 247Sports.

Checking in at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Carter has a long frame for an edge rusher. As a junior at Baldwin High School (Jacksonville, FL), Carter had 43 total tackles including two tackles for a loss. He also had one sack and five passes defended.

“I’m looking to see how the program is run and get a feel for the culture at Rutgers,” Carter told Rutgers Wire this week. “It is important for me to see the facilities, the campus and learn about what they do to help their players to be successful on and off the field.”

Rutgers currently has a top 25 recruiting class in the nation following the commitment of three players from Florida last week.

This is a big official weekend for Rutgers, with several four-star players on-campus and some of the top recruits from New Jersey, New York and Florida taking their visits.

Jack Hines talks Rutgers football official visit this weekend: 'I think they're building something special here'

For Carter, the relationship with the Rutgers program is what stands out and is leading him to take this official visit.

“The communication and the amount of love they’ve shown me so far,” Carter said about what is standing out with Rutgers. “Not too many other schools that are showing as much love as them.”

This is Carter’s first official visit. He has upcoming visits to Missouri, Minnesota and FAU – all in June.

