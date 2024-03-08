Rutgers football recruiting: Florida athlete Julian ‘JuJu’ Anderson is re-classifying

Julian ‘Ju’Ju’ Anderson, who is receiving interest from Rutgers football, is set- to re-classify and join the 2025 class.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Anderson is an edge rusher from the First Academy (Orlando, Florida). A two-way player, he also lines up as a wide receiver.

Last season, he had 40 catches for 672 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite often being double-teamed, he was strong off the edge with 45 total tackles and 15 tackles for a loss as well as five sacks.

Anderson also was credited with an interception and two fumbles recovered.

He holds offers from Duke, Syracuse and West Virginia already. With a move up a year, Anderson could see a spike in his recruitment in the coming weeks.

A strong athlete, Anderson played as a forward for The First Academy on the boys basketball team, where he averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

On Friday, he posted to social media about his re-classification.

Last season, The First Academy finished their season 6-4.

In the class of 2023, Rutgers landed Orlando athlete Vilay Nakkoun from Orlando Christian Prep. A former three-star recruit, Nakkoun is currently working at Rutgers as a wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire