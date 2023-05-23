Rutgers football recruiting: Evan Taylor picks up a second Big Ten offer in less than a week

After being offered by Rutgers football last week, Nebraska has come in an offered Evan Taylor.

The standout athlete from North Carolina, currently unranked by the recruiting services, now holds two Power Five offers in a recruitment seems like it could be set to take off.

Lining up as both a wide receiver and a safety, Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete from Cuthbertson High School (Waxhaw, NC). He is a member of the 2024 recruting class.

It has been a busy May for Taylor, who so far this month has been offered by Florida Atlantic, Brown, Ohio and Charlotte. In March, he received his first offer via East Carolina.

And now in the past week, Taylor has offers from Rutgers followed by Nebraska.

He tweeted about the Nebraska offer on Tuesday morning.

Likely to play defensive back at the next level, he has 31 tackles as a safety over the past two seasons along with five interceptions. On offense, Taylor had 38 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games played last season.

Earlier in May, Rutgers landed a commitment from Isaiah Crumpler, a four star recruit. According to On3, Crumpler is the fifth-best player in North Carolina in this recruiting cycle.

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers currently has eight verbal commitments.

