Rutgers football recruiting: Dominic Funke impressed following Sunday visit

Dominic Funke checked out Rutgers football on Sunday, the class of 2025 recruit getting a chance to see a strong performance from the Scarlet Knights in their season opener.

Rutgers played complementary football in a 24-7 win over Northwestern. Scoring on their first three drives to roll out to a 17-0 lead, Rutgers didn’t allow Northwestern to score until their final possession of the game.

A defensive end from St. Sebastian’s (Needham, MA), Funke is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect, Funke. has offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Temple and Wisconsin among others. In January, he was offered by Rutgers.

The class of 2026 recruit talked with Rutgers Wire this week about attending the season opener on Sunday.

“The experience on Sunday was awesome. It was great to get down to Rutgers again, but it was different this time because it was game day,” Funke told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday morning. “The atmosphere in the stadium and the energy from the team was electric. It was great to see how much people care for Rutgers football and to see the intensity the team played in a real game. I loved how aggressive and powerful Rutgers was, especially on defense. Overall, I really enjoyed my experience this Sunday.”

Funke is a priority recruit for Rutgers, as evidenced by his strong offer list so far. He is forming a good connection with the coaching staff, including defensive line coach Marquise Watson and linebackers assistant coach Charlie Noonan.

“The coaches I’ve been in touch with the most have been coach Noonan and coach Watson. I’ve been keeping in touch with them for a while now and I look forward to continuing those relationships,” Funke said. “I’ve also gotten to meet coach Schiano (head coach Greg Schiano) on a few occasions and it’s always great to talk with him and get a glimpse of his leadership and wisdom. There are a lot of great guys on the RU coaching staff who I’ve made relationships with and I’m excited to further those relationships as well.”

Funke’s season hasn’t started yet but Funke said “I’m ready for a great season and to make some noise.”

