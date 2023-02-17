Rutgers football recruiting: Who did the Scarlet Knights offer to close out the week?

Rutgers football capped off what has been a busy week on the recruiting trail with a trio of offers going out.

With three players already committed in the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers seems to be gaining some momentum early in this recruiting cycle. Since offensive lineman Kenny Jones, a top New Jersey prospect, committed in November, Rutgers has added two verbals this year.

In January, four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan committed to Rutgers. Then in early February, New Jersey’s top quarterback, A.J. Surace, gave his verbal.

On Wednesday evening, Nahsir Taylor tweeted that he had received an offer from the Big Ten program. A 6-foot-3, 260-pound interior defensive lineman from Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro, MD), Taylor is a class of 2025 recruit.

Rutgers is his second reported Power Five offer along with West Virginia. He also holds an offer from Charlotte.

Related

Myron Charles breaks down recent offers from Rutgers football, Ohio State and Colorado

Timothy Lawson, a tight end from Bishop Verot, tweeted on Thursday about his offer from Rutgers football. Big Ten rival Indiana also offered Lawson this week.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh and Louisville offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, FL).

Story continues

Related

Gallery: Rutgers football alums Isiah Pacheco, Michael Burton win Super Bowl and celebrate with the Kansas City Chiefs

Also getting an offer this week is Amaree Williams is a class of 2025 prospect out of The Benjamin School (North Plam Beach, FL). A 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive end, Rutgers joins a crowded recruitment that includes the likes of Auburn and Florida among others.

Related

Rutgers football recruiting: Montele Johnson set to drop his top seven teams

He received recent offers from Charlotte and Liberty. In January, he was offered by Miami.

Related

According to ESPN, Rutgers basketball's loss on Wednesday doesn't change their season outlook much...or at all

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire