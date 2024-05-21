Rutgers football recruiting – Derek Zammit lived up to his four-star ranking this weekend

Over the weekend, Derek Zammit certainly backed up the ranking as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2026. Zammit was offered by Rutgers football last summer.

In addition to his offer from Rutgers, Zammit has been offered by Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Mississippi State, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others. Over the weekend Zammit, who plays for DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey), participated in the Elite 11 regional.

The Elite 11 event was held this past weekend in State College, Pennslyvania. After the event, Zammit was named the top-rated quarterback in terms of athletic qualities following the combine testing portion.

247Sports ranks him as the No. 16 quarterback in the nation and this weekend’s performance will only enhance the outlook on Zammit.

Big-time testing numbers put up at Sunday’s #Elite11 regional in Pennsylvania – here are the unofficial Top 10 athletic ratings from the combine events 💪🦵💨 pic.twitter.com/FkHQDN4c01 — Elite11 (@Elite11) May 20, 2024

Zammit took a visit to Rutgers this spring. He told Rutgers Wire in late April his thoughts on the Big Ten program’s progress.

“They’ve made it clear to me that I’m a priority for them,” Zammit said in April. “And I value that highly and I feel that if I go there I’ll be put in a good situation.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire