Rutgers football recruiting: Damon ‘Nuddle’ Ferguson gets a weekend offer

Damon ‘Nuddle’ Ferguson was offered by Rutgers football on Saturday, putting the Big Ten program squarely in the mix for the talented athlete.

A class of 2026 defensive back from Maryland, Ferguson is a special player. He boasts elite speed and agility.

In early March, Ferguson ran a 49.75 time in the 400 meters at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

He has an offer list that includes Boston College, Bowling Green and Liberty among others. According to On3, he is a three-star and the sixth-best recruit in Maryland’s 2026 class.

He is the No. 26 ranked athlete in the nation.

In posting about the Rutgers offer on social media, Ferguson tagged running backs coach Damiere Shaw and quality control assistant coach Matt Hewitt.

It was a busy weekend for Rutgers football, as three-star defensive back Renick Dorilas committed to the program. Dorilas took an unofficial visit to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Ferguson also spent Saturday at Rutgers where he took in a spring practice.

