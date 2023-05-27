Rutgers football recruiting: Cooper Ackerman official visit update

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman Cooper Ackerman committed to UConn on an official visit. This decision appears to have impacted his scheduled official to Rutgers, which was supposed to take place in early June.

Ackerman, a class of 2024 recruit from Shrewsbury High School (Shrewsbury, MA) is a consensus three-star and a top-five-ranked player in Massachusetts. He held Power Five offers from Boston College and Rutgers in addition to offers from Army, Temple and, of course, UConn.

He tells Rutgers Wire that he is 100 percent sold on UConn following his verbal this week, to the point that he is closing down his recruitment. No ifs, ands or buts.

“Now that I’m committed to UConn I won’t be taking visits elsewhere,” Ackerman told Rutgers Wire on Friday night.

This means that there won’t be a Rutgers official visit in June.

Rutgers was perceived as the favorite to land Ackerman, especially since they were the only Power Five official visit that he scheduled. But UConn did a great job of recruiting Ackerman and sold him on the idea of playing close to home.

“Things with Rutgers just didn’t work out, the coaching staff was great the whole time and I respect the whole staff,” Ackerman said. “UConn was just a better fit for me and I feel that it is the right place.”

