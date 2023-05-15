Rutgers football recruiting: Cooper Ackerman lays out his official visits

Three-star defensive end Cooper Ackerman already has an idea of not only his official visits but also when he might make a commitment.

Ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best player in Massachusetts in the 2024 recruiting class, Ackerman is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge from Shrewsbury High School (Shrewsbury, MA). He holds Power Five offers from Boston College and Rutgers.

As for his official visits, Ackerman is planning to visit Rutgers the weekend of June 9. He also will be at UConn the following weekend.

Ackerman took a visit to Rutgers in the spring and is doing well in his recruitment. The breadth and depth of his connection with the coaching staff is what is leading to his official visit at Rutgers in June.

“Rutgers is one of my officials because they’ve been there since the beginning of my recruitment,” Ackerman told Rutgers Wire on Sunday night. “They were the first school to offer and have been in consistent contact since. They’ve shown loyalty this whole time, I have a great relationship with the whole staff and I love what they have to offer.”

Last season, Shrewsbury finished a disappointing 4-7.

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

In terms of any other official visits beyond Rutgers and UConn, Ackerman is open to the idea of visiting one or two other programs that he has developed a relationship with over the past couple of seasons.

“I’d say Army or Navy might also get an official because those schools interest me and you get bigtime football,” Ackerman said. “And you’re pretty much set after you graduate.”

Related

Florida defensive end Mason Carter talks recent Rutgers football offer, updates official visit plans King of the Hill? Elijah King talks official visits...will Rutgers football get one?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire